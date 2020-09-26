mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Machine Gun Kelly Mourns His Father and Aunt On "Lonely"

Alexander Cole
September 26, 2020 08:54
Machine Gun Kelly shares a lot of pain in his new song "Lonely."


Machine Gun Kelly came through with a brand new project on Friday and as many people expected, it is a Pop Punk revival that has many fans excited for his new direction. Tickets To My Downfall is full of power chords, melodies, and fast drumming, which is what you would expect from this genre. Despite this, MGK did drop some ballads on the project, including "Lonely" which is an emotional track about the death of his father and aunt.

With this song, MGK can be heard reminiscing about the past when he used to live with his aunt. As an unruly child, his aunt remained his biggest fan and was a massive influence on him. He also has stories about his father and how he wishes they had more time. It's a sobering track that speaks to the heaviness of loss at all stages of life.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got in trouble
The first time the cops saw me
Dance with the devil
I ended up in handcuffs and then
You called your sister
She cried when she picked me up
Goddamn, how I miss her
'Cause she didn't give a fuck

