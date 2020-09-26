Machine Gun Kelly Mourns His Father and Aunt On "Lonely"

Machine Gun Kelly came through with a brand new project on Friday and as many people expected, it is a Pop Punk revival that has many fans excited for his new direction. Tickets To My Downfall is full of power chords, melodies, and fast drumming, which is what you would expect from this genre. Despite this, MGK did drop some ballads on the project, including "Lonely" which is an emotional track about the death of his father and aunt.

With this song, MGK can be heard reminiscing about the past when he used to live with his aunt. As an unruly child, his aunt remained his biggest fan and was a massive influence on him. He also has stories about his father and how he wishes they had more time. It's a sobering track that speaks to the heaviness of loss at all stages of life.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got in trouble

The first time the cops saw me

Dance with the devil

I ended up in handcuffs and then

You called your sister

She cried when she picked me up

Goddamn, how I miss her

'Cause she didn't give a fuck