Machine Gun Kelly has been known to rep for his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on numerous occasions and has always been both a Cavaliers fan and a Browns fan. Even when these teams are at their worst, Kelly has always made sure to give them their props despite them breaking his heart multiple times. For the better part of two decades, the Browns have been a joke in the NFL but this season, it seems like they have a ton of potential. With quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns have a real chance at being good this season. Some pundits even has them as being favorites to win the AFC North.

TMZ recently caught up with Kelly who spoke about his team and what he thinks they are going to be able to accomplish this season. As he explains, there is unlimited potential for the Browns this season and they will absolutely go all the way to the end.

"Championship," Kelly said. "You know where we're going ...100%"

MGK also explained how Mayfield will win the MVP trophy this year and will prove himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

Do you agree with his assessment or this pure Cleveland bias?