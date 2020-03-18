Machine Gun Kelly is on day two of his coronavirus pandemic-induced quarantine, but he's making sure to occupy himself with a jam session of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" on guitar. The COVID-19 pandemic has plenty of folks around the world practicing social distancing by self-quarantining in an attempt to spread the rapid spread of the deadly virus, and MGK has come up with a great way to keep us and himself entertained while we're all stuck inside. The rock-rapper, who's been expanding more and more into a pop punk sound as of late, has vowed to play a new song on IG every day for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, he shared a clip of himself and his friend, Omer Fedi, performing Paramore's "Misery Business," and on Wednesday, he tackled Nirvana's 1991 hit, "Smells Like Teen Spirit," solo.

"Don’t play it perfect, just play it like u mean it," he wrote on the "quarantine jam day 2," before asking his followers which song he should play next. Along with posting a new jam session daily, MGK also serviced the public by providing some some sex tips to follow during the coronavirus pandemic.