While the general public is still trying to figure out whether he's dating Noah Cyrus or Demi Lovato at the moment, Machine Gun Kelly appears to be more concerned with anime cosplay based off his most recent post on Instagram.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

MGK decided to don a Dragon Ball Z-inspired hairstyle while messing around on the 'Gram yesterday, choosing Teen Gohan as his character selection of choice. The oftentimes rival of Eminem certainly looked to be going "Super Saiyan" while sharing the stage with G-Eazy last year in Vegas (seen above), but we highly doubt he plans on hitting up Comic Con anytime soon while rocking the new look. A few people did join in on the laugh, including fellow emcee Young Thug who commented with a skull emoji in addition to countless others who just couldn't resist posting laughing emojis and flames to signify their approval of the comparison. We're sure Goku and Chichi would be very proud of the flex.

Peep Machine Gun Kelly's hilarious Teen Gohan cosplay moment below, and let us know if he in fact "nailed it" by sounding off with your opinions down in the comment section: