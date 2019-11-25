Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a photo of him with pop-rock princess, Avril Lavigne. The photo also includes the lead singer and guitarist of the band We The Kings, Travis Clark. MGK captioned the photo with an obvious reference to Avril's 2002 smash hit "Sk8r Boi," the second single from her debut album, Let Go. "Swipe right to see if he was a skater boy .." he posted, along with a skateboard and baby emoji and a tag for Avril. The next photo shows MGK on a different occasion dressed in all red with a matching skateboard, flipping the camera off. Avril reposted the photo on her Instagram story, and thus, a new friendship was born.

MGK recently shared his thoughts on Twitter about the lack of recognition for his album Hotel Diablo from the Grammys, after the nominations for the 2020 award show were announced on Wednesday. In the tweet, the rapper simply pointed out that it "would've been cool" if his album or his song "I Think I'm Okay" with YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker had been "at least...acknowledged by the award shows and all that." However, he points out that "having a loyal die hard fan base of 10 years is [his] win." A collab with Avril would definitely be another win—just a suggestion.