Say what you will about Machine Gun Kelly, but the man appears to be one of the most affable and genial personalities in hip-hop. Friendly with (almost) everybody, MGK has brushed shoulders with all walks of life, from Young Thug to Nipsey Hussle to Pete Davidson. True, there will always be some plotting on his downfall, but that's the nature of the biz. For the most part, MGK has been content to live and mingle as he sees fit, expanding his network on the daily. Case in point, Gunner recently came through and invited Trippie Redd to Thanksgiving Dinner, a move that did not go unappreciated.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

MGK commemorated the occasion by sharing a few pictures from the festivities on his IG, including one with himself, his daughter, and a lavishly dressed Trippie Redd. Another picture reveals an impressive wall-mounted guitar collection, and what looks to be an impromptu jam session with Dub XX and Slim XX. "Felt like home like a mf," writes Trippie, sliding through in the comment section with some holiday gratitude.

Clearly, Thanksgiving left many people reeling in that generous spirit. Good on MGK for holding it down for the homie Trippie, who recently dropped off his Love Letter To You 4 album.