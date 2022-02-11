A lawsuit filed against Machine Gun Kelly may see victory for the rocker's accuser. There has been plenty of news surrounding Kelly in recent months from his engagement to Megan Fox to his new music releases, but back in September, Kelly found himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit filed by 49-year-old John Tilli. According to the military veteran, Kelly assaulted him during a confrontation.

Tilli reportedly wrote in court documents that he arrived at his job at a bank in Studio City, Calif., one morning and saw that Kelly was with a group of others as they were filming something. The parking employee reportedly approached the crew and asked if they had a permit to record and according to Tilli, when he learned that they did not, he repeatedly asked them to leave.



Rolling Stone reported that Tilli accused Kelly of "yelling threats" at him, adding that as the musician allegedly pushed him from the front, there was another person behind who pushed at him, as well. Tilli was said to have attempted to have Kelly served at least 19 times at an address listed in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, but no one answered.

According to the complaint, Tilli has “a mental and/or emotional condition that was made worse by Kelly’s wrongful conduct.” It claims Tilli’s disability made him “more susceptible to injury that a normal healthy person would have been.”

Because Kelly did not answer the suit, he was reportedly found in "default" and Tilli may now "request the $25,000 civil penalty previously mentioned in his paperwork as well as damages according to proof." Kelly has not publicly spoken about the allegations.



