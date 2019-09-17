Machine Gun Kelly is giving one lucky fan/designer the opportunity of a lifetime. The Cleveland rapper took to his Twitter yesterday asking fans to get creative and come up with a new logo for his “new chapter”. He said he had a “bag” for whoever’s designed was picked to be used.

MGK gave fans instruction on where to submit their designs (logo@mgklaceup.com), while showing off his current logo. “fuck it. we’re in a new chapter. got a 💰 for which ever fan can design us a new “Machine Gun Kelly” logo....submit to: logo@mgklaceup.com here is the current one” the tweet read.

Unfortunately, he didn’t clarify how much he would be gifting the winner, but it would be amazing opportunity for any artist to showcase their talent and fandom. To kick off this “new chapter,” fans can revisit his latest album, Hotel Diablo, right here.

In other news, Hulu just inked a $4 million dollar deal to host MGK and Pete Davidson's upcoming new film, Big Time Adolescence. Look for that to be coming to Hulu later this year (see IG post).