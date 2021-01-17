After taking a break from rapping and switching into the pop-punk lane, Machine Gun Kelly released his first guitar-heavy release back in September of 2020. After announcing he would be directing a musical adaption of his Tickets To My Downfall album, the film finally premiered over the weekend on the 15th and can now be streamed in full online.



The film, titled DownfallsHigh, is narrated by MGK and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and was created with the help of California raised artist MOD SUN. The Grease 2-inspired musical also features a star-studded lineup of cameos from guests featured on the album like Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, and Florida artist blackbear within its 50-minute runtime. Chase Hudson and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney star in the film's lead roles.

Ahead of the film's release, the rapper opened up about the inspiration for the film. “We’re making a new pop-punk Grease,” MGK previously told the media. “It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories. It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Barker] are just the narrators. It’s an interesting concept because it hasn’t been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”

Check out the most recent trailer for the film below. You can watch the full movie over at the movie's website here.

