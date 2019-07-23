Machine Gun Kelly dropped off his album Hotel Diablo at the top of the month that was stacked with 14 songs with the likes of Trippie Redd, Travis Barker, Lil Skies and more. While the streams are surely still coming in for the tape, pulling in cash for the rapper, he's got some other financial woes to settle since Page Six details how the breaking of a business deal has pulled MGK into a lawsuit.

According to the publication, MGK broke a contract with his manager after they formed an entertainment company together called Est 19xx LLC. MGK, born Colson Baker, started the company with entertainment lawyer James McMillan who allegedly helped form a record deal with Interscope Records in 2011. Court documents detail how James helped Colson sell millions in records and even inked a merchandise deal to sell millions in tour merchandise.



The problem with all of this is that in 2018, after Colson got a role in Netflix's Birdbox among other business moves, he did business under another company, MGK Media Group LLC. If MGK doesn't honour his previous deal with Est 19xx LLC and the subsidiary Make Millions Music LLC, they will lose $800K.

Colson is reportedly required to start arbitration with Est 19xx LLC but has refused claiming the agreement is "not binding, even though all the parties have been operating under the agreement for the past seven years."

The case is still ongoing.