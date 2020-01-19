Who could forget Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's famous beef of 2018? They both penned diss tracks directed at one another and MGK's in particular, entitled "Rap Devil", caused quite the stir. The beef is also probably at the top of your consciousness because it has just been rehashed. Eminem makes two references to MGK on his surprise album that dropped on Friday, Music To Be Murdered By.

Em's lyrics always get people talking and one of the first takeaways when listening to his new record is that he decided to put his beef with MGK behind him. On the record's second track, the Young M.A-assisted "Unaccommodating," Em raps: "But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is / I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I'm God, I'm the Lord, forgives even the devil worshippers / I'm moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you're born with Lucifer's horns."

Based on these bars, it's pretty unambiguous that Em isn't interested in taking shots at MGK anymore, yet still interested enough to mention his name twice on his album (the second time is on "Yah Yah"). However, MGK still seems to hold some ill will towards Shady. After Music To Be Murdered By dropped on Friday, MGK tweeted, "mad af I just stepped out a loud room to hear this bullshit." If it wasn't clear what "bullshit" he was referring to, he followed this tweet with a clue: "he’s been rich and mad for 20 years straight." He added the throwing-out-trash emoji to this message, intimating that he isn't too impressed with the quality of Em's latest.

Perhaps MGK will comment further on this beef on his forthcoming pop-punk album, Tickets To My Downfall.