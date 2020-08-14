Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are officially a couple. They got together shortly after the world-famous actress broke it off with her husband Brian Austin Green, splitting after over a decade. They aren't even divorced yet but already, Megan appears to be falling in love with Machine Gun.

During a recent interview, MGK spoke about his relationship with Megan Fox, detailing their chemistry during a music video shoot and even getting into their late-night cravings.

We all have them. Sometimes, right before bedtime, we may have a craving that can only be fulfilled by Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, or another delivery service. If you want something elaborate to fill the need and you're not exactly a top chef in the kitchen, that's the only way. For Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, they've got very different diets, as Kelly explained.

He says that, when they're having late-night cravings, Fox is "probably ordering sushi. She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu."

As for himself, he's trying to get into healthier choices but he's still hooked on Shake Shack.

"My menu’s like, Shake Shack, cheeseburger. I’m trying to get on that wave," said Kellz. "It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night…isn’t soup fire?!"

If you didn't know, now you know.

