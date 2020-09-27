Machine Gun Kelly Delivers A Pop Punk Ballad On "Play This When I'm Gone"

Machine Gun Kelly has always made music rooted in rock and roll influence, so it's no surprise that he would want to completely flip the script and make a pop-punk album. With Tickets To My Downfall, that's exactly what MGK did and so far, fans are loving this new direction. The album immediately fills you with some 2000s nostalgia, and it's clear the artist is more than comfortable in this lane.

With this album, MGK delivers a ballad to finish off the project in "play this when i'm gone." The song is a sad reflection about addiction and how sometimes, we're not always okay. It's content that MGK has delivered in the past except this time around, it is packaged in the context of a pop-punk ballad.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hope you get to go to all the places that I showed you

When I was on the road and couldn't be home to hold you

Part of me doesn't want this cruel world to know you

So just try and keep in mind everything that I told you