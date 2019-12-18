Machine Gun Kelly Continues Rockstar Transformation With "Why Are You Here"

Machine Gun Kelly can rap when he so chooses. Yet these days, he seems far more likely to express himself with an electric guitar in hand. On that note, MGK has dropped off one of his most pop-punk inspired singles to date in "Why Are You Here." From the opening moments, it's clear he designed this one for a stadium, with a chorus crying out "we can never be friends!" The backdrop is a reverberated guitar arpeggio, the type that seems right at home beneath palm-muted power chords.

Gunner's tale is one of masochistic love, the pursuit of a toxic partner who offers nothing in the way of intimacy; of course, there are benefits to such an arrangement. "I saw you again last night, you were with somebody and so was I," he sings. "Met you in the bathroom at 12:05, and I fucked you again, we can never be friends." If you count yourself among MGK's loyal followers, eager to pursue him no matter what direction he takes, you'll find much to enjoy with this one. Check it out now.