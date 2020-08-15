Machine Gun Kelly's dating history has been well-documented since the start of his career, although now it seems as though he has settled down with the likes of Megan Fox. Reports surrounding their relationship began circulating back in May as they met on the set of a project. From there, the two began to date and Fox even appeared in one of MGK's music videos. Clearly, these two are going strong right now, and MGK is always eager to reiterate the love he has for the actress.

For instance, MGK was recently on the Buzzfeed show "Thirst Tweets" where he read some sexually explicit tweets about himself. At one point, MGK was asked on a date by a fan, which led to an eager response in which Kelly noted that he won't be going on any dates anytime soon.

“Machine Gun Kelly i just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause i am free and would like to take you on a date [sic],” the tweet read, to which MGK replied: “I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.”

Needless to say, it seems like MGK's relationship with Fox is getting extremely serious, and he's not afraid to show it.

