At this point, Machine Gun Kelly appears to be transitioning from rapper to rockstar, from his musical choices to his antics. The change is most evident within his latest single "I Think I'm Okay," which toes the line between emo and pop-punk, eschewing most of Gunner's hip-hop roots. Yet a man must follow his heart, especially where his art is concerned, and Kelly's fans are basking in the spoils of his rockstar lifestyle. His recent antics drive the point home in emphatic fashion; it's not every day that one ends up standing shirtless atop a bus, surrounded by leagues of adoring fans.

Yungblud, Halsey's boyfriend and "I Think I'm Okay" collaborator, was also present for Kelly's bus-top jaunt, as evidenced by TMZ's footage. Apparently, the pair linked up after their respective shows, with Kelly having held it down at Anaheim's City National Grove while Yungblud performed at West Hollywood's Roxy Theatre. Clearly, the magnetic pull of a climbable bus was simply too strong to resist. Before long, the budding bromance was taken to literal new heights.

TMZ also claims they ended their night by linking up with another "I Think I'm Okay" contributor, the legendary Travis Barker. The trio ultimately blessed fans with a rendition of their collaboration, and subsequently painted the town in a fit of liquor-soaked debauchery.