Machine Gun Kelly & Young Thug Shine In "Bullets With Names" Video

Machine Gun Kelly, Young Thug, RJMrLa, and Lil Duke connect for "Bullets With Names" visuals.

Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming album Tickets To My Downfall has largely been billed as a "pop-punk" album, but that's not to say the Gunner has abandoned his rap roots altogether. Case in point, the Young Thug, RJMrLa, and Lil Duke assisted "Bullets With Names," which found MGK revisiting his "Rap Devil" persona and taking a few shots at his old pal Slim Shady.

"Killed me a GOAT so my jacket got stains on it, wipin’ my nose like I got some cocaine on it," he raps, a clear response to Em's shots on Music To Be Murdered By. "Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it, called up his bitch, showed my dick, let her lay on it." Clearly, MGK is on some big bravado these days, "Bullets With Names" encapsulating that and then some. The visuals match the tone effectively, going heavy on some behind the scenes debauchery from the seemingly unrelenting Justin Bieber Big tour.

While straightforward, the high-energy clip imbues the clip with even more personality, a testament to the chemistry between two unlikely partners. By the time RJMrLa and Lil Duke slide through, it's already game over. Check it out now, and sound off below -- do you want to see some more music from MGK and Thugger?