Machine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd Battle Addiction Demons On "Candy"

In the last few years, there have been a number of young artists who have lost their lives to unexpected overdoses. Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and recently rising 18-year-old Soundcloud artist Hella Sketchy all passed away due to drug use, and it looks as if Machine Gun Kelly is shining a light to addiction and depression on his latest record, Hotel Diablo.

On his track "Candy" featuring Trippie Redd, MGK walks a fine line between glorifying getting drunk or high and highlighting why people may abuse certain substances. "Candy" mentions "addies" and "Xanny," for Adderall and Xanax, respectively, while MGK raps about the pressures of being in the spotlight. "Ripped up the parts from my heart and my chest again," the Hotel Diablo artist sings in the chorus. When listening to MGK's latest effort, one can tell that he's opening himself up more to his fans, so it's important to read between the lines and not take things at face value.

Quotable Lyrics

Blacked out drunk and I came like that

Helpin' me to get through all the pain like that

Yeah, driving through the rain like that

Running from the fame like that

On the front page like that