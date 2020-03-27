Machine Gun Kelly came through with the latest instalment of his special quarantine #LockDownSessions, this time with some help from his pal, Blink 182's Travis Barker. The two rockers decided to take on Paramore's pop punk banger, "Misery Business" from '07, and the results are almost as good as the original.

Filming each of their parts in their individual homes, MGK and Travis kill their performance while still respecting the rules of social distancing. MGK launched the #LockDownSessions on March 16th, promising to cover a new song practically every day until the coronavirus quarantine is over. Although he's only been doing these #LockDownSessions for less than two weeks now, it appears that he is already recycling material. He and his friend, Omer Fedi, already delivered an acoustic rendition of "Misery Business" for the very first #LockDownSessions instalment, but I guess we'll let it slide in the name of isolation entertainment.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for John Varvatos

Along with his two different covers of the Paramore hit, MGK has also taken on Childish Gambino's "Redbone," Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness," Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun," and more. Visit Machine Gun Kelly's Youtube channel for more of his #LockDownSessions and stay safe!