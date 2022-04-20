Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun have released a new trailer for their upcoming film, Good Mourning, which was written and directed by the two artists. Pete Davidson and Megan Fox are also set to make a special appearance during the movie.

Good Mourning will follow movie star London Clash, played by Kelly. "When he wakes up to an implied break up text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down," a synopsis for the film reads. "And the timing couldn’t be worse because the most important meeting of his career is scheduled for later that same day. Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture."



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In addition to Kelly, Mod Sun, Davidson, and Fox, Becky G, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Boo Johnson, Jenna Boyd, Whitney Cummings, and more will be featured in the film.

“We’re just happy to be bringing our vision to life,” Kelly and Mod Sun told Deadline back in 2021. “We’re humbled by the trust we have from our cast members and crew.”

Good Mourning hits theaters and will become available on-demand on May 20.

Check out the new trailer for the film below.