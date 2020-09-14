Machine Gun Kelly has been fostering a fledgling acting career for some time now, notably appearing in the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box, Netflix's Project Power, and the Nas-produced drama The Land. However, he may have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated to return to the big screen.

The production of MGK's new film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which also stars his girlfriend Megan Fox, was shut down after two people on set tested positive for COVID-19.

The film, which is the directorial debut of The Irishman producer Randall Emmett, depicts the true story of the FBI's hunt for the notorious Truck Stop Killer. He was convicted for three murders and suspected of over fifty more between 1975 and 1990.

This is the second time the production of the film has been hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was last postponed in March, forcing the cast and crew to fly home from Puerto Rico following a coronavirus scare.

MGK has been dating his Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Megan Fox since June. He confirmed their relationship on Twitter after Fox starred as his love interest in his video for the song "Bloody Valentine", writing "life imitated art on that one."