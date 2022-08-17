Whether you're a fan of it or not, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship seems inescapable on the Internet. Fans and critics alike have spilled thinkpieces and Twitter threads on the subject for a while now, but everybody had to do a double take when rumors of a split between the 36-year-old actress and 32-year-old rap-rock star emerged. But don't worry, they're "doing just fine."

According to an early Wednesday TMZ report, sources confirm that the couple has "no big issues." Rumors of a break-up between one of today's most headline-worthy couples were fueled by a lack of public appearances with each other. People didn't see anything as of late on their social media pages and didn't spot Megan Fox on MGK's "Mainstream Sellout" tour stop in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. TMZ's sources claim, however, that this lack of time together is just a reflection of their conflicting and demanding schedules.

What's more is that MGK still shouted out his girl at that Cleveland show, saying he had just talked to her before coming to the crowd. He even shared their interaction.

"She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you. So just give them the best f**king performance they’ve ever seen in your life, and their life,’” said the Cleveland native, who just got his own day in his honor in the city.

As for their social media presence, the two are deep in promo mode. The "emo girl" rocker is promoting his tour whereas the Transformers star was busy rolling out her SKIMS campaign with Kourtney Kardashian, enticing many with behind-the-scenes pics in the process. Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, is a frequent collaborator of MGK's, producing his 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall and this year's Mainstream Sellout. Barker, who rose to pop-punk legend status with blink-182, even performed with him on a few of the tour's dates against his doctor's orders.

So yeah, the power couple's pretty busy, but it seems like they'll still shock fans and get us all talking about them in the foreseeable future.

