Last week was... interesting as far as album releases go. We were loaded up with new music on Friday, including Machine Gun Kelly and Joji's new albums, a deluxe version of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V, another deluxe edition of Bryson Tiller's T R A P S O U L, surprise releases, and more. For more than a few reasons, people are interested to see how first-week sales are looking, especially because of the way a certain Canadian artist shook things up at the end of the week.

The way things are looking, it will likely be a major celebration for Machine Gun Kelly, whose new pop-punk album is expected to debut at the top of the charts with 80K-90K equivalent album units moved in its first week out. The rapper-turned-rocker also impressively sold about 45K pure copies of his new album Tickets To My Downfall.



Also competing for the top spot are Korean group SuperM and Joji. The former is expecting around 80K total copies, with 70K of those coming from pure sales. Joji's new album Nectar is looking at anywhere between 65K and 75K, which is also good for a high spot on Billboard.

Of course, Tory Lanez also released an album on Friday, which is looking at approximately 40K-50K equivalent album sales.

Lil Wayne's deluxe edition of Tha Carter V is expected to sell 15K to 18K copies.



Are you surprised by anybody's numbers?

