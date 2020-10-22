Machine Gun Kelly & Halsey Connect In "Forget Me Too" Video

Machine Gun Kelly continues to bring "Tickets To My Downfall" to life with Halsey-assisted "Forget Me Too."

Though Machine Gun Kelly is currently in the midst of nursing some Wendy's-administered wounds, damned if the rapper slash rockstar hasn't been on an absolutely murderous run. His recent album Tickets To My Downfall has already been cemented as one of his biggest drops so far, and MGK appears to be relishing in this newfound transition. And it's not entirely surprising, considering his formative years found him listening to bands like Anti-Flag and Blink-182. Now, he's teaming up and collaborating with Travis Barker -- funny how life works out.

Today, MGK has come through and delivered some new visuals for his Halsey-assisted single "Forget Me Too," which has also proven to be a hit on the charts. As for the video, Kelly once again finds himself in a frantic state, desperately trying to remove the magic eight ball that happens to be lodged in his back -- a magic eight ball that happens to house a sopping-wet Halsey, who clearly weights heavy on the Gunner's mind. Before long, a passionate jam session is erupting in the living room, the explosive and sexually-charged energy not unlike that of "Bloody Valentine."

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- are you still bumping Machine Gun Kelly's pop-punk album Tickets To My Downfall? If so, what do you think of these new visuals?