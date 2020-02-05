Following her stunning performances at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, Demi Lovato is taking time to focus on herself and her music. She's officially back in the game after taking some time off to deal with her health, struggling with substance abuse issues after nearly losing her life to a scary drug overdose. The star was recently linked to Austin Wilson but, after just a month of dating, they called it quits so she could continue her self-improvement journey. Perhaps ready to get back into the dating pool, Lovato was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hotspot last night with Machine Gun Kelly and, although it is reported that they took separate cars, MGK's Aston Martin was apparently spotted following the pop star's whip to her home.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Constantly embroiled in dating rumors, both Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato have to be getting tired of all the drama about their personal lives. Kellz and Demi were seemingly pretty careful leaving Soho House West Hollywood last night, not showing much affectionate as they exited through a back door, but cameras were waiting and Page Six noticed that MGK was following Demi home. Could they be the latest Hollywood it couple? Or are they just friends?

Demi and Kelly have not made any comments regarding the nature of their late-night hangout.