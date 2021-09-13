Conor McGregor seemingly wasn't very happy to see Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, because the fighter appeared to throw a drink in the rock-rapper's direction. It wasn't clear what had happened between the two celebrities, but clearly, something had angered McGregor enough to hurl something at the rapper.

Shortly after the incident, both of them addressed the altercation with differing responses.



Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

"I don't know [what happened], I don't even know the guy," said McGregor. "Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers, you know, I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him. Except that he's with Megan Fox."

When Machine Gun Kelly was asked about what happened, he simply responded with "Ah!", hit the microphone, and then walked off. Megan Fox added, "We're not allowed to say anything."



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

At this point, it's anybody's guess as to what actually happened. Maybe this was staged and meant to be MGK's first foray into the well-paying world of celebrity boxing? A fight with McGregor would likely net him a few million dollars, so could they be in cahoots?

Check out their responses below, as well as photos of the scuffle underneath.