Machine Gun Kelly and Chantal Jeffries have added more fuel to the idea that they may be a new couple. Earlier this week we posted about the duo going on a date, first to see Dave Chappelle live and then to Nice Guy restaurant to grab some food. Now just a few days later they've been spotted yet again leaving a Fourth of July party both in head to toe white - you can see the image here.

While they may just very well be friends, the consecutive hangouts hint at something more that would be a nice change for MGK who's seemingly been single for some time. Machine Gun Kelly's previous dating history includes Halsey, Rachell Starr, Amber Rose (for a hot two months) and Emma Cannon who he shares his 11-year-old daughter with.

"[My music] is my gift as a father to my daughter," MGK previously stated. "Here’s something that you can listen to that still has my pain in it and still is teaching you something that I want you to know. I’m not that great of a speaker, I don’t like watching my own interviews, I think I suck at talking, but one thing I can do is move my pen, and if that’s how I gotta speak to my daughter, then let me do that.”