Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear Connect For "My Ex's Best Friend"

At this point, you know what you're getting from Machine Gun Kelly's new music -- a healthy dose of respectable pop-punk, a genre that he seems intent on singlehandedly bringing back into prominence. It doesn't hurt that he's got a veteran in his corner, the legendary Travis Barker, who held it down on the drums for both Blink 182 and the later +44. Now, on the heels of dropping off "Concert For Aliens" a few days ago, MGK is here to spin a yarn of heartbreak and angsty admiration on "My Ex's Best Friend," assisted by Blackbear.

If you're not on board for MGK's departure from hip-hop, which many foresaw happening for a minute now, you'll likely hit skip within the opening moments of "My Ex's Best Friend." For those who decide to stay, you'll be treated to a tale of forbidden passion, the likes of which have fueled pop-punk balladry for years. "Now we're in the backseat of the black car, goin' home," reflects Kelly. "When she asked me, "Is it wrong if I come up with you?" Check out the catchy track now, though should you be here for the bars, you might leave disappointed. Are you excited to see MGK going in this new direction?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You walked in my life at 2 AM

Cause my boy's new girl is your best friend

Act like you don't see me, we'll play pretend

Your eyes already told me what you never said