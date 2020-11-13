Machine Gun Kelly & 24kGoldn Link With Tommy Lee For New Song "Climb"

As part of a special release from Audio Up, a new song from the Halloween podcast Halloween In Hell has just been released from Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, and Tommy Lee.

We recently let you know about the Halloween In Hell podcast, which would feature new music from Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, iann dior, and others. Some of the records are finally making their way onto streaming services as, this week, "Climb" officially makes its arrival.

"Climb" is a rock-tinged banger from 24kGoldn, Machine Gun Kelly, and the legendary Tommy Lee. It falls perfectly in line with the music MGK has been making all year, and it would have definitely fit on his chart-topping album Tickets To My Downfall.

Listen to the new single below and stay tuned for more from the Halloween In Hell podcast.

Quotable Lyrics:

You can make it out of the worst place

It's only the first day so don't get discouraged lil' baby

Celebrate your life like a birthday or you came in first place

You know you deserve it lil' baby