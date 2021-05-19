Mach-Hommy Unveils "The Stellar Ray Theory"

Mach Hommy's mystical presence in the game has been missed but on Friday, the rapper will return with his forthcoming album, Pray For Haiti. Today, the rapper unveiled the first single off of the project, "The Stellar Ray Theory" where he weaves through rainy, jazz-influenced production with an effortless flow.
Pray For Haiti will mark Mach Hommy's return to the Griselda camp after a brief falling out with Westside Gunn. Back in December, Gunn confirmed that their beef has been squashed, revealing that the next album from Mach Hommy would be released through Griselda.
Pray For Haiti will be released via Griselda/Empire this Friday. Check the tracklist below.
- The 26th Letter
- No Blood No Sweat
- Folie A Deux (feat. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum)
- Makrel Jaxon
- The Stella Ray Theory
- Marie
- Leta Yo (Skit)
- Kriminel
- Pen Rale
- Murder Czn (feat. Westside Gunn)
- Magnum Band (feat. Tha God Fahim)
- Rami (feat. Westside Gunn)
- Kreyol (Skit)
- Au Revoir
- Blockchain
- Ten Boxes - Sin Eater
Quotable Lyrics
Never was impressed with lyrical matter
My shit built upon the backs of pure facts
And empirical data
While strategizing, chill out with the categorizing
You n***as spend too much fraternizing