Mach-Hommy Unveils "The Stellar Ray Theory"

May 18, 2021
The Stellar Ray Theory
Mach Hommy

Mach Hommy shares the first single off of "Pray For Haiti."


Mach Hommy's mystical presence in the game has been missed but on Friday, the rapper will return with his forthcoming album, Pray For Haiti. Today, the rapper unveiled the first single off of the project, "The Stellar Ray Theory" where he weaves through rainy, jazz-influenced production with an effortless flow. 

Pray For Haiti will mark Mach Hommy's return to the Griselda camp after a brief falling out with Westside Gunn. Back in December, Gunn confirmed that their beef has been squashed, revealing that the next album from Mach Hommy would be released through Griselda.

Pray For Haiti will be released via Griselda/Empire this Friday. Check the tracklist below. 

  1. The 26th Letter
  2. No Blood No Sweat
  3. Folie A Deux (feat. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum)
  4. Makrel Jaxon
  5. The Stella Ray Theory
  6. Marie
  7. Leta Yo (Skit)
  8. Kriminel
  9. Pen Rale
  10. Murder Czn (feat. Westside Gunn)
  11. Magnum Band (feat. Tha God Fahim)
  12. Rami (feat. Westside Gunn)
  13. Kreyol (Skit)
  14. Au Revoir
  15. Blockchain
  16. Ten Boxes - Sin Eater

Quotable Lyrics
Never was impressed with lyrical matter
My shit built upon the backs of pure facts
And empirical data
While strategizing, chill out with the categorizing
You n***as spend too much fraternizing

Via YOUTUBE
Mach Hommy
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
