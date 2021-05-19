Mach-Hommy Unveils "The Stellar Ray Theory"

Mach Hommy's mystical presence in the game has been missed but on Friday, the rapper will return with his forthcoming album, Pray For Haiti. Today, the rapper unveiled the first single off of the project, "The Stellar Ray Theory" where he weaves through rainy, jazz-influenced production with an effortless flow.

Pray For Haiti will mark Mach Hommy's return to the Griselda camp after a brief falling out with Westside Gunn. Back in December, Gunn confirmed that their beef has been squashed, revealing that the next album from Mach Hommy would be released through Griselda.

Pray For Haiti will be released via Griselda/Empire this Friday. Check the tracklist below.

The 26th Letter No Blood No Sweat Folie A Deux (feat. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum) Makrel Jaxon The Stella Ray Theory Marie Leta Yo (Skit) Kriminel Pen Rale Murder Czn (feat. Westside Gunn) Magnum Band (feat. Tha God Fahim) Rami (feat. Westside Gunn) Kreyol (Skit) Au Revoir Blockchain Ten Boxes - Sin Eater

Quotable Lyrics

Never was impressed with lyrical matter

My shit built upon the backs of pure facts

And empirical data

While strategizing, chill out with the categorizing

You n***as spend too much fraternizing