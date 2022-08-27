mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mach-Hommy Returns With Tha God Fahim On "Dollar Menu 4"

Hayley Hynes
August 26, 2022 20:30
Dollar Menu 4
Mach Hommy
Produced by Tha God Fahim

Last year, the New Jersey native impressed with "Pray For Haiti" and "Balens Cho (Hot Candles)."


Mach-Hommy is taking his long-running Dollar Menu album series to the next level this weekend, returning with installment four on Friday (August 26). As Stereogum reports, the 9-track record hears plenty of bars from frequent collaborator Tha God Fahim, as well as Your Old Droog, Big Cheeko, and JuJu Gotti. 

Following his massive success with last year's Pray For Haiti and Balens Cho (Hot Candles), the Haitian-American rapper certainly has high standards to live up to, and so far, fans seem to be pleased with what they've heard.

"Mach’s verse on the first song… didn’t think it was possible, he levelled up once again," one Reddit user wrote on the r/hiphopheads forum. "If this isn’t the first album you’re listening to tonight, do yourself a favour and turn DJ Khaled off!"

Spanning just 25 minutes, Dollar Menu 4 is a quick new addition to slip into your weekend roster. If you only have time to check out a few titles, we suggest "Bunny Ciao," "Gastronomie," and "Food Grade."

Stream Dollar Menu 4 on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Dollar Menu 4 Tracklist:

1. Gastronomie

2. Smokin' Kiki (Lonnie)

3. Shukran Don

4. X10ded

5. Bunny Ciao

6. Macabre (A5)

7. Food Grade

8. Maras DonDurmas (Rosewater)

9. 4 Piece(s)

