mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mach-Hommy Is Back With His Latest Track "Really Weak"

Aron A.
August 23, 2020 11:33
210 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Really Weak
Mach Hommy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mach-Hommy returns with his latest offering, "Really Weak."


Mach-Hommy is really doing it on his own terms without compromising an ounce of what he's about. His grind as an independent artist has essentially helped him create a cult-like following. The release of Mach's Hard Lemonade thrived off of scarcity as he issued physical copies between the prices of $77.77 to $555.55 before releasing the project exclusively on TIDAL.

Just weeks after the project's release and Mach is back with even more music with the fans. The rapper returned with his new single, "Really Weak" this Friday which he released, again, as a TIDAL exclusive. Mach Hommy delivers dusty boom-bap vibes with tinges of old school dancehall with Preservation and himself holding down the production. Mach is still flexing his effortless wordplay with fluidity as he declares the opps "really weak."

Quotable Lyrics
A one man band can never break up
This ain't plus
Ain't no hand to hand, I levitate up
It's taped up
Ain't no ambulance,
Crime scene investigator waitin' on the cameraman

Mach Hommy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mach-Hommy Is Back With His Latest Track "Really Weak"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject