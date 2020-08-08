mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mach-Hommy Enlists Earl Sweatshirt & More For "Mach's Hard Lemonade"

Aron A.
August 08, 2020 13:21
Mach's Hard Lemonade
Mach Hommy

Mach-Hommy's "Mach's Hard Lemonade" drops as a TIDAL-exclusive.


Mach-Hommy is one artist who's released his art at a high price-point. Though music is as accessible as its ever been, Mach initially announced Mach's Hard Lemonade an exclusive limited edition physical copies of via the official website. Vinyls were sold for $222.22 while the deluxe version and DJ Upgrade went for $444.44 and $555.55, respectively. Cassettes were listed at $77.77 while physical CDs were priced at $111.11.

Mach's Hard Lemonade is now available for streaming through TIDAL. This comes as no surprise since the Jay-Z-owned platform has claimed to pay the highest percentage of royalties to artists. The nine-track project includes several notable collaborators such as Earl Sweatshirt, Tha God Fahim, and Your Old Droog. Though it has a run time of a little over 22 minutes, Mach's Hard Lemonade proves to be one of the most potent projects of 2020 so far.

Mach Hommy Earl Sweatshirt Your Old Droog Tha God Fahim
