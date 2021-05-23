mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mach-Hommy & Westside Gunn Team Up On "Murder Czn"

Aron A.
May 23, 2021 12:39
Murder Czn
Mach Hommy Feat. Westside Gunn

Mach Hommy & Westside Gunn swap bars on "Pray For Haiti."


It seemed like it wouldn't have happened but Mach-Hommy and Westside Gunn finally squashed their feud last year. Over the past several years, the relationship between the two rappers suffered a rift but they've resolved their interests and proceeded with the release of Pray For Haiti. The latest album from Mach Hommy arrived under the Griselda imprint with features from Keisha Plum, Tha God Fahim, and of course, FlyGod, himself.

The two connect over Camouflage Monk's jazzy production on "Murder Czn" which opens up with Mach Hommy debating whether he'd reveal Hov's words of wisdom that he shared with him. Westside Gunn's pronounce, more direct flow is complemented by Mach-Hommy's soulful melodies that he sprinkles on the hook.

Check Westside Gunn and Mach-Hommy's collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm on my fifth row
Mixin' Wok with Calypso
You on your tip toes
Shootouts, it was a shit show

Mach-Hommy & Westside Gunn Team Up On "Murder Czn"
