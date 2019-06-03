As expected, Drake was sitting courtside for Game 2 of the Raptors vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals. Drake's antics have been a topic of conversation ever since the Eastern Conference but with his pals from the Warriors playing against his team, the Toronto-bred rapper's taken his trolling to new levels. The first game in the finals, Drake rocked a signed Del Curry Raptors jersey. Last night, he trolled Kevin Durant, who sat out the game, with a hoodie that had Kevin McCallister's face from Home Alone.

Macaulay Culkin, the actor who famously played McCallister, unexpectedly won the internet last night after trolling Drake right back. "Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me," the Home Alone star wrote. "See you at the BBQ." Drake hasn't responded which is likely due to his recovery from last night's loss.

Drake also got a response from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson after the game as they greeted the rest of the Warriors after their win. The two Warriors players stood by while Drake passed and taunted him with Thompson calling the Raps Global ambassador a "bum ass."

Overall, it hasn't been a great weekend for Drake, in terms of sports. Earlier this year, Anthony Joshua posted up with Drake for a photo op, captioning the IG post, "Bout to break the curse." Unfortunately, that didn't seem to be the case as he got knocked out by Anthony Ruiz on Saturday night and fans flocked to social media to blame Drake for Joshua's loss.