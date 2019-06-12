Today, Mac Miller's first posthumous track was officially released. The track arrives courtesy of Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, which finds Mac delivering vocals alongside Kali Uchis - you can listen to the soulful song right here. Reminiscent of Swimming in both theme and tonality, "Time" stands as a reminder that while Mac Miller may be gone, the love and appreciation for his music remain stronger than ever. Case in point, his second single off Swimming, "Self Care," has officially gone platinum less than one year after its initial release.

The track was originally released on July 13th, 2018, following "Small Worlds." While "Self Care" proved both beloved and successful, it came to take on a newfound profundity in the wake of his passing. It's no wonder that Mac's legions of fans found solace in "Self Care," a song that finds Mac exploring his own healing process. In any case, it's nice to see Mac Miller securing another milestone, even if he's no longer here to hang the plaque upon his wall.

Rest in peace to a truly gifted artist, who always followed his creative instincts regardless of expectation. He will be missed, but as this recent accomplishment has signified, his music isn't going anywhere.