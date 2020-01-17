The day has finally arrived. Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles is here in all of its glory after previously dropping the lead single "Good News." The album was released with the blessing of Mac's family and they detailed how the missed rapper was working on the project at the time of his passing. "We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," Mac's family wrote. "We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen."



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Before the project arrived, fans had a chance to be invited to exclusive pop-ups that would give them early streaming of the tape if they submitted a short write up on what Mac's music meant to them. While those took place yesterday, today pop-ups in New York and Mac's hometown of Pittsburgh are rammed packed as those who love Mac the most are checking in on the exhibits that showcase more on the fallen artist.

The limited installations are free for entry and sell merchandise, collectibles, and art all surrounded on Mac and his discography. All proceeds for the event go towards the Mac Miller Fund that supports young and inspiring musicians.