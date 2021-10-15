mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mac Miller's New Track "Yeah" Is A Beautiful Addition To "Faces"

Joshua Robinson
October 15, 2021 09:51
93 Views
30
0
McCormick Family Trust/ Warner Records Inc.McCormick Family Trust/ Warner Records Inc.
McCormick Family Trust/ Warner Records Inc.

Yeah
Mac Miller

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Yeah," the bonus track included in the re-release of Mac Miller's cult classic "Faces" mixtape, doesn't disappoint.


Although Mac Miller tragically passed away three years ago at the age of 26, the gifted artist was one of the most prolific rappers of his era, and as a result, his catalog is filled with gems that never quite reached the mainstream. One of those cult-classic projects was 2014's Faces, a sprawling (at the time) 24-track mixtape that featured some of Mac's most personal and experimental work in his entire career.

Luckily, Faces has been re-released for streaming services this Friday, and while the project mostly keeps its integrity and appears in a close-to-original form, Mac Miller's estate decided to add the bonus track "Yeah" to the end of Faces.

Rapper Mac Miller poses backstage at the 3rd Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

According to Genius, internet sleuths and hard-core Mac Miller fans may already be somewhat familiar with "Yeah" because it was leaked online on December 7, 2019, under the name "8:21 AM."

Regardless of whether you heard the leak a couple of years ago, "Yeah" is now available to officially stream on all DSPs, and the dramatic, five-minute epic is a welcomed addition to the Swimming artist's posthumous discography. The experimental and lush nature of the track feels like it could have been housed on Faces all along, and it has already been receiving praise from Mac's fanbase, with some calling it a perfect fit for a James Bond soundtrack.

Listen to Mac Miller's "Yeah" below and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Just give me a sign, to show me somethin'
Is it my time? Can I stop runnin'?
Lost in the night and it's so cold
Forget the things that we don't know
I made my peace, can I go home?

[via]

Mac Miller
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  93
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mac Miller faces
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mac Miller's New Track "Yeah" Is A Beautiful Addition To "Faces"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject