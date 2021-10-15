Mac Miller's New Track "Yeah" Is A Beautiful Addition To "Faces"

Although Mac Miller tragically passed away three years ago at the age of 26, the gifted artist was one of the most prolific rappers of his era, and as a result, his catalog is filled with gems that never quite reached the mainstream. One of those cult-classic projects was 2014's Faces, a sprawling (at the time) 24-track mixtape that featured some of Mac's most personal and experimental work in his entire career.

Luckily, Faces has been re-released for streaming services this Friday, and while the project mostly keeps its integrity and appears in a close-to-original form, Mac Miller's estate decided to add the bonus track "Yeah" to the end of Faces.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

According to Genius, internet sleuths and hard-core Mac Miller fans may already be somewhat familiar with "Yeah" because it was leaked online on December 7, 2019, under the name "8:21 AM."

Regardless of whether you heard the leak a couple of years ago, "Yeah" is now available to officially stream on all DSPs, and the dramatic, five-minute epic is a welcomed addition to the Swimming artist's posthumous discography. The experimental and lush nature of the track feels like it could have been housed on Faces all along, and it has already been receiving praise from Mac's fanbase, with some calling it a perfect fit for a James Bond soundtrack.

Listen to Mac Miller's "Yeah" below and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Just give me a sign, to show me somethin'

Is it my time? Can I stop runnin'?

Lost in the night and it's so cold

Forget the things that we don't know

I made my peace, can I go home?

