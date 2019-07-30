Mac Miller was sadly taken from us on September 7th when he was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home from an overdose. The death of the "Self Care" musician rocked the music industry and fans alike since Mac was a spirit that touched the hearts of many. The Post Gazette has announced that a celebration of the rapper's life will be held on September 7th, 2019 at The Blue Slide Park.

The specific location is a place Mac use to frequent a lot as a child and is the name of his 2011 debut album.

The anniversary event will begin at 12 noon and run until 9 PM. Music and videos will be broadcasted in celebration of Mac's bright life and all that he's contributed with his music and presence.



Dale Berman/Getty Images

Not too long ago, Mac's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande opened up about her time with Mac and how his demons weren't deserved. “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, fuck. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had," she said. "I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming...less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”