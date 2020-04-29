Mac Miller's breakout mixtape, K.I.D.S., has finally made it to streaming services, almost a decade after its initial release in 2010. It appears to be a growing trend in recent weeks for artists to be putting some of their earliest (and most beloved) projects on streaming services, as fans find themselves with a lot more free time on their hands to listen to some old favourites. However, in this case, this plan was not a last minute decision as a result of the current circumstances. While Mac, is, of course, tragically not with us anymore, Rostrum Records founder Benjy Grinberg announced back in August that K.I.D.S., which is widely regarded as the body of work that put Mac on the map and launched his career, would be made available for streaming soon.

Initially, Benjy promised that the mixtape would be available for streaming by the end of 2019, but it seems there were some delays that prevented that from happening. Still, it's better late than never, and now all but two songs—"Traffic in the Sky” and “La La La”—are streamable on Spotify and Apple Music. "After Macadelic came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next," Benjy wrote in an Instagram post on August 13th, 2019, the ninth anniversary of the tape's release. "It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac."

Along with the K.I.D.S. news, his team has also put the music video for one of the tape's tracks, “Don’t Mind If I Do” (which famously samples Owl City’s “Fireflies”), on Youtube. The visuals begin with an excerpt from Larry Clark's 1995 film, Kids, which played a part in inspiring the mixtape. Stream K.I.D.S on Spotify and Apple Music and watch "Don't Mind If I Do" on Youtube below.

