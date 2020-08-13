Mac Miller's "K.I.D.S Deluxe" Features New Tracks

Though it's unlikely you'll find many Mac Miller fans naming K.I.D.S to be his definitive album, what it lacks in refinement it makes up for in pure nostalgic joy. When it first dropped ten years ago, the young Pittsburgh emcee was still gaining his confidence, entertained by the simple pleasures of casual inebriation and pretty faces. For the fans who came of age alongside Mac, those were exactly the sort of topics that made him such a relatable voice. For that reason, K.I.D.S has remained a nostalgic favorite for those day-one Mac Miller supporters.

Now, their loyalty has been rewarded. Rostrum Records has taken it upon themselves to drop off a brand new Deluxe Edition of the classic Mac tape, complete with two new songs -- "Back In The Day," which you can check out here, and "Ayye," which you can check out here. A far cry from the Deluxe Editions of today, this new Mac re-release serves its purpose in paying homage to a simpler time without overshadowing the original's legacy. Be sure to check it out for yourself now, and show some love to the late great Mac Miller in the comment section below. Do you think either of the new tracks would have been a good fit for the album?