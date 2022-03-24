The late Mac Miller left behind a catalog of incredible music. His early releases like K.I.D.S. and his debut album Blue Slide Park put a massive spotlight on his potential but it was the releases following BSP that showcased his ambitious production and impeccable technical prowess on the microphone.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Macadelicwas among the projects that set the tone for Watching Movies With The Sound Off. The project was laced with 17-songs in total and saw Mac trading bars with Lil Wayne, Cam'ron, Kendrick Lamar, Juicy J, and more on an incredibly introspective body of work. "I was trying to make a complete project, but on this project, all I wanted to do is just say what was on my mind," he told MTV at the time. "I just worried about saying what I wanted to say, and I felt like there were a lot of things that I wanted to get off my chest, and this mixtape was the way to do it."

Wednesday, March 23rd marked the 10-year anniversary of the album's release and his estate unveiled a new vinyl release celebrating the milestone.

In addition to the vinyl announcement, his family also shared a reel of unreleased footage of the rapper. The clip opens up with Mac appearing to upload Macadelic onto mixtape platforms as he's surrounded by his friends and collaborators. The video also offers more BTS footage from the Macadelic tour.

Back in 2018, the mixtape finally arrived on streaming services after solely existing on platforms like Datpiff. Many of his free mixtapes have found their way onto DSPs in recent times, including Faces.