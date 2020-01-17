The death of Mac Miller was one of the biggest losses in hip-hop in recent times. A month before his untimely passing, the rapper released what would be his final album, Swimming. However, his family revealed a few weeks ago that he was working on a companion project at the time of his death.

"At the time of his passing, Mac was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming," "Two different styles complementing each other, completing each other - Swimming in Circles was the concept."

Releasing the first single, "Good News," his family revealed that Jon Brion, Mac's collaborator, has been working relentlessly to complete the project with respect to Mac's vision. Brion had worked with Mac before on Swimming, producing several tracks on the project, and was working with Mac on Swimming.

After a few lucky fans received an early preview of the album, Circles has arrived in its entirety today. Complete with 12-songs, the companion piece to Swimming continues to showcase Mac's incredible musicality as a rapper and instrumentalist.

"We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," a statement from Mac's family read. "We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen."

R.I.P Mac Miller.