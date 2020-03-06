Mac Miller's estate announced the deluxe edition of his posthumous album, Circles, on Monday, and now, this version, which includes two new songs titled "Right" and "Floating," is available for purchase exclusively on CD. The late artist's family released "Circles" on January 17th, after announcing the posthumous album a few weeks earlier and dropping its first single, "Good News," the following day. The project was intended to serve as a companion album to 2018's Swimming, which he dropped just over a month before his fatal overdose in September that year. Mac tragically passed before he could finish Circles, and the project was thus completed by producer and composer, Jon Brion.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them," Mac's family said in their statement back in January. "After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

The deluxe version of the album includes two new songs at the end of the tracklist: "Right" and "Floating." The Circles deluxe edition is now available for purchase exclusively on CD, and will hit streaming services in two weeks on March 20th. Vinyl copies of the deluxe version will be released next month on April 17th.