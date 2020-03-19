mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mac Miller's Estate Releases "Circles (Deluxe)"

Circles (Deluxe)
Mac Miller

The estate of Mac Miller add two new songs to the "Circles" tracklist for the newly released deluxe edition.


The estate of Mac Miller have released the deluxe edition of his first posthumous album, Circles. Originally released with 12 songs in total, the deluxe edition includes two new tracks, "Right" and "Floating." It initially launched by CD on March 6th before hitting streaming services today. Those hoping to hear the tracks on vinyl will have to wait until April 6th.

Circles was completed at the hands of Jon Brion who worked very closely with Mac Miller on SwimmingCircles was referred to as a companion piece to Swimming as they were being recorded around the same time. 

Check out the tracklist to Circles (Deluxe) below. RIP Mac!

  1. Circles
  2. Complicated
  3. Blue World
  4. Good News
  5. I Can See
  6. Everybody
  7. Woods
  8. Hand Me Downs
  9. That's on Me
  10. Hands
  11. Surf
  12. Once a Day
  13. Right
  14. Floating
