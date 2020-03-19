Mac Miller's Estate Releases "Circles (Deluxe)"

The estate of Mac Miller have released the deluxe edition of his first posthumous album, Circles. Originally released with 12 songs in total, the deluxe edition includes two new tracks, "Right" and "Floating." It initially launched by CD on March 6th before hitting streaming services today. Those hoping to hear the tracks on vinyl will have to wait until April 6th.

Circles was completed at the hands of Jon Brion who worked very closely with Mac Miller on Swimming. Circles was referred to as a companion piece to Swimming as they were being recorded around the same time.

Check out the tracklist to Circles (Deluxe) below. RIP Mac!