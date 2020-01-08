Today, Mac Miller's estate has announced the release date for his first posthumous album, Circles. The news was revealed through a bittersweet statement on Mac's IG page, highlighting the significance of the project. Confirmed as a companion album to 2018's Swimming, Circles is set to arrive on January 17th, having been arranged and put together by Mac's collaborator Jon Brion.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"At the time of his passing, Mac was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming," reads the statement. "Two different styles complementing each other, completing each other - Swimming in Circles was the concept." Revealing that Brion worked tirelessly to realize Mac's vision, the post confirms that all subsequent news surrounding Circles will be shared through the IG account @92tilinfinity.

Knowing how difficult this must be, we'd like to express gratitude to Mac Miller's family and team for sharing this project. Their closing statement resonates in particular: "We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."

Look for Circles to arrive on January 17th. Rest in peace Mac Miller.