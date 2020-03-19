mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mac Miller's "Circles (Deluxe)" Includes "Floating"

Aron A.
March 19, 2020 17:02
352 Views
51
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Floating
Mac Miller

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The deluxe edition to Mac Miller's "Circles" is out now.


The world lost a true genius when Mac Miller passed. The rapper, vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist was really coming into his own and the final project he released before his death, Swimming, was a testament to that. His estate released his first posthumous album, Circles in January, following it up with the deluxe version earlier today including two new songs, "Floating" and "Right." The former closes out the project with a soulful yet psychedelic vibe. Thundercat lends his skills for the bassline on the track, bringing his signature psychedelic stylings with some background vocals as well while Mac's soulful delivery brings a euphoric feel to the track.

Jon Brion helped complete Circles which he revealed was being worked on as a companion piece to Swimming before Mac's death. Peep "Floating" below and check out the deluxe version right here.

Quotable Lyrics
When I can finally get away 
Soarin' uncontrollably
Gravity ain't holdin' me down
Maybe I, I'll fly to your front door some time
When I can finally get away

Mac Miller
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  1
  2
  352
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mac Miller
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mac Miller's "Circles (Deluxe)" Includes "Floating"
51
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject