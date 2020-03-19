Mac Miller's "Circles (Deluxe)" Includes "Floating"

The world lost a true genius when Mac Miller passed. The rapper, vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist was really coming into his own and the final project he released before his death, Swimming, was a testament to that. His estate released his first posthumous album, Circles in January, following it up with the deluxe version earlier today including two new songs, "Floating" and "Right." The former closes out the project with a soulful yet psychedelic vibe. Thundercat lends his skills for the bassline on the track, bringing his signature psychedelic stylings with some background vocals as well while Mac's soulful delivery brings a euphoric feel to the track.

Jon Brion helped complete Circles which he revealed was being worked on as a companion piece to Swimming before Mac's death. Peep "Floating" below and check out the deluxe version right here.

Quotable Lyrics

When I can finally get away

Soarin' uncontrollably

Gravity ain't holdin' me down

Maybe I, I'll fly to your front door some time

When I can finally get away

