Though Mac Miller was more than capable of putting in work as an emcee, as evidenced by albums like Watching Movies With The Sound Off, Faces, Good AM, and even the delightfully macabre Delusional Thomas, he possessed a unique gift that many rappers simply don't have: genuine musicianship. He'd often take to the stage with a guitar in hand, implementing it into his live set and his songwriting process -- a habit that eventually led to the highly emotive and melodic albums Swimming and Circles.

As such, Mac's recent music has lent itself particularly well to those looking to lay down covers, including Riverdale star Camila Mendes. A few days ago, Mendes took to Instagram to share her rendition of Miller's "Circles." "This is the first verse but I included lyrics from the second because they eerily resonate with the emotional state of the world right now," she prefaces, in the accompanying caption.

Joined by Mesh Gutierrez on the guitar, Mendes lets fly a vulnerable, stripped-down cover of Mac's posthumous single, highlighting the song's delicate and impressive arrangement. A lovely piece of music on its own, but admittedly bittersweet given the inherent reminder of Mac's death. Were he still here, he might have taken solace in knowing his music is bringing people comfort in a time of uncertainty. Check it out for yourself below -- did Mendes do it justice?