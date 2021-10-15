Mac Miller's 2014 "Faces" Mixtape Hits Streaming Platforms

It may not be a collection of new music from Mac Miller's camp, but the arrival of this classic mixtape has fans excited. Faces was first released on Mother's Day in 2014, but fans can now enjoy those Miller tunes on streaming platforms. Last month, in anticipation of Faces' re-release, a new music video for one of the project's tracks, "Colors and Shapes," was shared. At the time, director Sam Mason issued a statement about the posthumous visual.

"The track felt very visual to me—like it had its own world. This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of [Mac Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged," said Mason. "To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood—growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist."

We're just as excited as you are to revisit this project, so stream Faces and take a walk down memory lane.

Tracklist

1. Inside Outside

2. Here We go

3. Friends ft. ScHoolboy Q

4. Angel Dust

5. Malibu

6. What Do You Do ft. Sir Michael Rocks

7. It Just Doesn't Matter

8. Therapy

9. Polo Jeans ft. Earl Sweatshirt

10. Happy Birthday

11. Wedding

12. Funeral

13. Diablo

14. Ave Maria

15. 55

16. San Francisco

17. Colors and Shapes

18. Insoniak ft. Rick Ross

19. Uber ft. Mike Jones

20. Rain ft. Vince Staples

21. Apparition

22. Thumbalina

23. New Faces v2 ft. Earl Sweatshirt and Da$h

