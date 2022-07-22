Mac Miller's 2011 "I Love Life, Thank You" Mixtape Hits Streaming Platforms

Over the last four years, a bulk of Mac Miller's material has gradually been added to streaming platforms, from his 2012 Macadelic mixtape to his cult classic mixtape Faces. Today, that trend continues, as the late rapper's sixth official mixtape — I Love Life, Thank You — has officially been re-released.



Originally released as a free mixtape on October 14, 2011, I Love Life, Thank You served as an intermediary project between Mac's breakout 2011 mixtape Best Day Ever and his long-awaited debut studio album Blue Slide Park. The 13-track project featured some of the Circles artist's rarest collaborations, including "Family First" with Talib Kweli and "All That" with Bun B, and after a long 11-year wait, fans can finally listen to those aforementioned cuts and more on their preferred streaming platform.

Revisit Mac Miller's I Love Life, Thank You below, and let us know in the comments which Mac Miller mixtape you need on streaming services next.

Tracklist:

1. I Love Life, Thank You

2. People Under The Stairs

3. Willie Dynamite

4. The Scoop On Heaven

5. Love Lost

6. Pranks 4 Players ft. Sir Michael Rocks

7. Cold Feet

8. Family First ft. Talib Kweli

9. The Miller Family Reunion

10. Boom Bap Rap ft. The Come Up

11. Just a Kid

12. All That ft. Bun B

13. All This